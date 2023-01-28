LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint work session on Monday, Jan. 30, to discuss the moratorium on short-term rentals and code updates.

The city council passed a moratorium on short-term rentals during the October regular session in order to allow the Planning Commission and staff to propose amendments to the Land Development Code pertaining to short-term rentals.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

