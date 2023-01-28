LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint work session on Monday, Jan. 30, to discuss the moratorium on short-term rentals and code updates.
The city council passed a moratorium on short-term rentals during the October regular session in order to allow the Planning Commission and staff to propose amendments to the Land Development Code pertaining to short-term rentals.
This decision was reached after a long public process, which included two public hearings in September and October 2022.
The goal of the proposed code is to support the Housing Production Strategies and minimize the adverse impacts on the city’s housing inventory, while retaining short-term rental business opportunities within La Grande.
The city considers a short-term rental to be a rental of 30 consecutive days or less.
Two types of short-term rentals will be defined by the proposed code — bed-and-breakfast inns and host home shares are one category, and vacation rentals are the second.
The city will define bed-and-breakfast inns and host home shares as a single-family dwelling that is no more than five sleeping rooms available for short-term rental, which is occupied by the owner or manager.
Vacation home rentals will be defined as the short-term rental of an entire single-family home with no more than five sleeping rooms. This also includes accessory dwellings on the same property.
The proposed code would limit property owners to one Short-Term Rental Permit and one short-term rental within the city. The Short-Term Rental Permit would not be transferable and would be assigned exclusively to the property owner. Only one permit would be permitted per parcel of land and would be limited to one residential dwelling.
At least one emergency contact would be required to reside within 10 miles of the short-term rental under the proposed code.
The new code would also not allow alterations that would prevent the short-term rental from being reverted back to a full-time residential dwelling, such as the removal of a kitchen.
Additionally, the code outlines maximum occupancy and parking requirements. Short-term rental properties would be allowed two people per guest bedroom plus two. For example, a two-bedroom short-term rental would have a maximum occupancy of six people. One off-street parking space would have to be provided for each guest sleeping room, and the parking spaces would need to be fully accessible at all times and could not be stacked.
Short-term rentals would be required to have a clearly visible business sign and include emergency contact information of the owner or manager of the rental.
The proposed code would include enforcement provisions for short-term rentals, such as permit revocation in serious cases or repeated instances.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.