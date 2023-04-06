LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously voted to ratify the collective bargaining agreement with the employees association union during its regular session meeting on Wednesday, April 5.
The employees association represents the city employees that primarily work in public works, city hall and parks and recreation, La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said. This does not include management or public safety officials, such as police officers and firefighters. The city is undergoing separate collective bargaining negotiations with the police and fire unions.
The agreement includes the implementation of a new pay structure for employees in the union, Strope said. Currently, each position within the association has its own pay scale with a minimum and maximum wage. It can take employees anywhere between four steps or 10 steps to reach the maximum.
The new agreement standardizes the process. Strope said that with the new collective bargaining agreement there will be a seven step schedule with a 4% increase between the steps. This is inline with the current performance-based increases. They also reduced the number of pay classifications by grouping employees together where it made sense.
Over the course of the next three years, the city will move closer to market standards of pay for these positions, according to Strope.
“For some of these positions we’re pretty close, but for others we are quite a bit a ways away,” he said.
At the time of implementation employees will be placed in the new pay scale and receive a 5% cost of living adjustment, Stope said. There will be no step increase during the first year.
In June 2024 there will be a 3% cost of living adjustment and in December 2024 a grade alignment. The following year in 2025 there will be another 3% cost of living adjustment and by December employees should be at market grade.
“So that when we get out to 2026 we are much closer to and much more competitive with market because we really are seeing, particularly in some of our hard-to-fill positions, that we’re not as competitive as we need to be and we want to be able to attract and retain the best,” Strope said.
Having this increase happen over a three year time frame grants the city the time necessary to grow revenues to accommodate, Strope said.
Other new benefits include an increase to certification pay and the inclusion of bereavement leave.
Certification pay is a way to encourage and reward employees who get certifications that help with their work, but are not required components of their job, Strope said. Certifications pay will be 30 cents during the first year and 40 cents in the second.
A new benefit for employees under the new agreement is the inclusion of three days of bereavement leave if someone in their immediate family dies.
Other new business and voting items
Councilors voted to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Department of Land Conservation and Development to create an updated natural hazards mitigation plan
La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter explained that previously La Grande was included in the appendix of the multi-jurisdictional plan that covered Union, Baker, Grant, Wallowa and Umatilla counties. However, grant funding has given the city the opportunity to create its own.
“We have a lot of projects in which funding is actually dependent on us having a FEMA approved natural hazard mitigation plan,” he said.
Additionally, the city council voted to award the bid for the upcoming headworks improvement project at the Waste Water Treatment Plant to Michael A. Becker General Contractor, of La Grande. The company came in under the budgeted total of $1 million for the project, according to Carpenter.
