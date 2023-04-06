LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously voted to ratify the collective bargaining agreement with the employees association union during its regular session meeting on Wednesday, April 5.

The employees association represents the city employees that primarily work in public works, city hall and parks and recreation, La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said. This does not include management or public safety officials, such as police officers and firefighters. The city is undergoing separate collective bargaining negotiations with the police and fire unions.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

