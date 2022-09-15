LA GRANDE — Mayor Steve Clements clearly laid out the goals of the La Grande City Council’s virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The town hall was a chance for the council to discuss the best use for $3 million the city received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The thing about all of this, the $3 million, that’s money that someone has given us and we need to be very cognizant about how we use it for the whole community. To the better of the whole community,” Clements said.
A slew of city officials presented during the meeting — each proposing a different use for the funding. Residents also had a chance to weigh in on where they thought the money should be spent. At the end of the meeting, counselors came to a consensus and updated their preliminary project ranking. The current top three projects are: the eastside housing water and sewer line project, multiple road repairs and the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project.
"It's fair to say funding for streets at some level is a high priority," City Manager Robert Strope said. "I think it's pretty clear that funding for the eastside water and sewer is clearly a priority for the majority of the council."
Passed in 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act allocated $1.9 trillion for economic stimulus to boost economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession. The money must be committed to projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. When the funding was first released, there were several restrictions in place on how the money could be spent, severely limiting the types of work to sewer or water projects.
These restrictions have since been relaxed, allowing the city council to consider a wider range of plans for La Grande.
Housing is a top priority
Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter presented two of the top priority projects. Currently ranked as the No. 1 priority is the eastside housing water and sewer project. This $1.5 million project would construct a trunk line — the primary distribution network required to bring water and sewer services to the border of future proposed housing developments.
The land for the project — located between Highway 30 and Interstate 84 is bordered by 22 Street, East L Avenue and 25 Street in the north and the Grande Ronde Ditch in the south — was selected for a number of reasons, according to Carpenter. Two important considerations were the capacity and location of the lot. The location is considered ideal as it is connected to downtown and also not within the flood zone. A subdivision in the area would open up the possibility for between 1,000 and 1,500 future housing units. The land is also relatively flat, which means it would be easy to build on.
Developers have expressed interest in building subdivisions in the area in the past, but the lack of connection points into city water and sewer lines has limited growth and housing in the area, Carpenter said. This project would bring the parcel of land up to par with the rest of the area surrounding La Grande. Any developer would still need to cover the cost of building within the property, according to Carpenter.
One concern raised by councilor Gary Lillard was this project would benefit a handful of specific private landowners and not necessarily the whole of La Grande.
Strope addressed the concern, citing the need for more housing and the impact lack of housing is having on businesses within the city.
“When we first started looking at the ARPA funds, we took the approach of what is the most bang for the buck that we can do something significant. We identified a couple of different water and sewer infrastructure projects, this being one of them and this one having the added benefit of potentially opening up hundreds of buildable lots,” he said.
This project would also bring money back into the city for future projects in multiple ways, according to Carpenter. Developers need to pay a fee to tap into the line. Once subdivisions have been built, people living there will contribute taxes towards water and sewer as well.
“We often get asked why can’t the city operate more like a business? That project is like a business because we will make an investment that ultimately will get paid back and then some. And to me it makes sense, in that it addresses the housing needs that we have,” Clements said.
Additional infrastructure projects
The multitude of road improvement projects proposed by public works received a lot of support from citizens and council members. The proposed projects are larger in size and typically would require a large portion of the yearly budget to complete.
“Using ARPA funding for these roads will free up funds and allow for more small projects to be done over the next several years,” Carpenter said.
Counselors highly ranked all road projects, but the amount of funding roads will receive is dependent on the final priority project. There was an outpouring of support from residents in attendance for funding the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project, something not originally on the list, but added due to feedback from citizens. ARPA funding for this project would be contingent on whether or not it secured funding from other sources.
All remaining funds would go towards road projects, which were already prioritized during an earlier work session.
The council cannot vote on issues during town halls or work sessions, so project funding will not be finalized until October. Public comments will also be open during the Oct. 5 meeting before the council votes.
