LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to meet for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3, when it will consider two items on the consent agenda and six items of new business.
In the new business section, the council will consider approving a memorandum of understanding between La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence and artist Jason Hogge. This will allow for Hogge to develop a public art piece outside of Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande.
The La Grande Arts Commission recommended the memorandum after working with the city’s public art policy to bring in an artist for the public display. Hogge’s sculpture will entail acrylic paintings on concrete tablets that form different images depending on the position of the viewer. The themes of the paintings are “honoring the past,” “celebrating the present” and “embracing the future.”
The purpose of the memorandum with Hogge is to allow the arts commission to finalize the design and acquire grant funding, which will go toward the $50,000 cost total.
Also, the council will consider a memorandum of understanding between the city manager and the Fire Fighter Local 924, which will put into place new compensation rates for full-time employees for out-of-county ambulance transfers. The goal of the memorandum is to incentivize employees returning to work in order to cover a staff shortage needed for ambulance transfers out of the area.
Council members will vote on the proposed amendment of resolution No. 4775, series 2019, which sets administrative fees for pavilion rentals in the city. The parks and recreation department created a new booking website, which led to the staff calling for an update of rental rates. The proposed resolution will establish new fee standards for the Riverside Park Pavilion and its kitchen, Pioneer Park Rotary Pavilion and Max Square.
The council will consider authorizing an agreement between the city and the La Grande Swim Club and the La Grande High School Swim Team, which will allow for continued usage of Veterans’ Memorial Pool. The current agreement expires at the end of 2021.
Community Development Director Mike Boquist will present an item of new business regarding the annexation of a property on Second Street. The property owners requested annexation into the city of La Grande for water and sewer services for the construction of a new dwelling.
The final topic of new business will be considering awarding a bid for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation to Planned Engineered Construction, Inc., in the amount of $192,000. The project will improve conditions of sewer mainlines in the city.
