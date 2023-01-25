2023 La Grande City Council Retreat

The La Grande City Council and members of city staff gathered at City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave., La Grande, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for the annual retreat. The retreat serves as an opportunity for councilors and staff to exchange ideas and set priorities for the upcoming year.  

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council outlined its priorities for the upcoming year during the annual retreat with city staff on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Staffing levels, a new facility for the La Grande Police Department, possible revisions to the election process and updated emergency plans emerged as areas of interest for the council for the coming year.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

