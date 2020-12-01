LA GRANDE — La Grande needs almost 800 dwellings over the next 20 years, according to the city’s 2019 Housing Needs Analysis. The city council is holding a public hearing on an ordinance regarding the report when it meets Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The analysis was finalized in June 2019 and forecasted a need for the addition housing with the majority of those dwellings being rentals.
“It’s actually a two-part process,” said Mike Boquist, community development director for La Grande. “The first part is to identify what your housing needs are city-wide over the next 20 years, and then the second part, which we’re actually doing right now, is look at strategies (to) solve the housing crisis.”
The analysis also predicted a need for more affordable housing in the form of market-rate rentals, duplexes, townhouses, cottage homes and manufactured dwellings, and that La Grande’s population would grow by nearly 1,400 people over the next two decades.
The analysis found roughly one in four La Grande households are under a severe rent burden, meaning they spend more than 50% of their income on housing, and more than half are low-income households making less than 80% of median income for Union County, which already ranks below the average median income statewide.
“The city of La Grande was identified by the state as having a high rent burden,” Boquist said. “Once a household was at, I think it was 50%, they spend 50% or more of their household income on rent, then they’re considered rent burdened. The city of La Grande has about 25% or 26% in that rent-burdened category.”
In the analysis, five strategies for addressing the city’s future housing needs were proposed: increasing the opportunity for multifamily development; developing affordable housing; enhancing the condition of existing housing stock; supporting measures that increase housing capacity; and addressing severe rent burdens.
If the council votes to adopt the analysis, it will be adopting those recommendations as well.
The council also is expected to consider approval of COVID-19 business relief programs.
Statewide restrictions on social activity likely will prohibit Union County restaurants from offering indoor dining services until at least mid-December. Those mandates also forced some businesses, such as retail and grocery stores, to cut their in-person capacity, while others had to close their doors completely as Oregon attempts to get a handle on the spike in cases.
The meeting will begin Wednesday at at 6 p.m., and councilors will be attending virtually. Public comments must be submitted Tuesday by 5 p.m. by emailing rstrope@cityoflagrande.org. The meeting will be available to the public on the La Grande Alive website (lagrandealive.tv/city-events) and on the Eastern Oregon Alive TV Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EOAliveTV).
