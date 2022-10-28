LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will finalize the priority of road projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter will present the priority for road projects in the city. After the city council awarded nearly all of the ARAP funding for road projects during the regular session in October, public works was authorized to immediately start work on the two top priority projects — 12th and 16th streets.
Carpenter will reveal the completion order to the city council, created utilizing input from the council and the public. Carpenter anticipates the full list of projects taking three budget years to complete.
Under the suggested prioritization, the road projects completed in 2022-23 would be 16th Street, 12th Street, Spring Avenue, N Avenue, Walnut Street and Alder Street.
The 2023-24 budget year projects would include Willow Street, Sixth Street and Monroe Street, followed by the 2024-25 projects of East L Avenue, Harrison Avenue and Division Street.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a $488,850 bid submitted by Planned and Engineered Construction of Helena, Montana, for a sanitary sewer and rehabilitation project. The project includes three smaller lines and a larger trunk line to the treatment plant — totaling approximately 3,620 linear feet of pipe.
The smaller lines would be located at X Avenue between North Birch and North Depot streets, H Avenue between Third and Fourth streets and D Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, according to Carpenter. The trunk line would begin around the Bi-Mart entrance near Highway 30 and continue south toward Flying J Travel Center.
Carpenter said he does not anticipate any closure of Highway 30 for the trunk line project. The smaller lines will create partial road closures where the lines are being installed, but those will most likely be during the day and for short periods of time.
La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford will present a contract with Life Flight for medical transports to Union County Airport for consideration by the council. Currently, the La Grande Fire Department provides approximately 170 transports from Grande Ronde Hospital to Life Flight at the airport every year. Each transport requires two emergency medical technicians and crews must complete a patient care report for billing.
The proposed contract would allow Life Flight to lease an ambulance from the city at a fixed rate for transports, allowing for greater flexibility based on patient needs. The move would also pass the responsibility of care reports to Life Flight.
This contract would increase personnel available for emergency calls in La Grande and decrease overtime hours and time spent on billing. It would also create a consistent revenue amount compared to the current system.
