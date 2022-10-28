LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will finalize the priority of road projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter will present the priority for road projects in the city. After the city council awarded nearly all of the ARAP funding for road projects during the regular session in October, public works was authorized to immediately start work on the two top priority projects — 12th and 16th streets.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

