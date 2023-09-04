A map outlines a proposed zoning change from medium density residential to general commercial for a parcel of land at the north end of Walton Road, which the La Grande City Council will consider during its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
A map outlines the proposed zoning change from light industrial to general commercial for a strip of land along Madison Ave., La Grande, which the La Grande City Council will consider at its Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, meeting.
City of La Grande/Contributed Graphic
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will hold public hearings and consider rezoning two areas during a regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The first up for consideration is a parcel of land at the north end of Walton Road close to Asla Lane. The parcel is partially in La Grande and partially in Island City. It is currently classed as a medium density residential zone, but the applicant — Mike Becker — would like the area to be rezoned for general commercial use. The goal of the rezoning is to expand the existing commercial area along Walton Road north of the Union Pacific Railroad.
