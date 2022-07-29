LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider adopting an ordinance banning or temporarily banning psilocybin service centers and manufacturing of psilocybin products within city limits during the regular council session on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 109 with a 56% majority.
Currently, there are four options available to the city council. First, the council could not refer the issue to the voters and allow the measure to go into effect. This would give the city the least amount of control over psilocybin within La Grande.
Option two, again not refer the issue to the voters, but establish time, place and manner restrictions, which was allowed by the measure.
Third, refer voters to a total ban on psilocybin facilities within city limits. The fourth option would be to refer voters to a two-year ban on psilocybin facilities within city limits in order to see how other counties handle the situation.
Both option three and four would require the city council to pass the ordinance with an emergency clause because the deadline to get titles onto the upcoming ballot is Aug. 19.
The meeting will be open for public comment.
The regular session meeting will be open to the public at La Grande City Hall, with the meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3. The meeting will be streamed on the La Grande Alive website and on Facebook.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.