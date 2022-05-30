LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider adopting its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The council will also discuss a number of new topics at its regular session on Wednesday, June 1, such as an updated ramp project on Adams Avenue that would replace outdated curbs with ADA accessibility ramps.
The fiscal year budget proposal rounds out at just over $63 million, with a general fund of nearly $20 million. The La Grande Urban Renewal Agency’s general fund is proposed at just over $2.1 million.
In the new business section, the La Grande City Council will consider awarding the ADA ramp construction contract to HP Civil Inc., of Salem, which submitted a bid of $583,710.
The sidewalk project will involve the reconstruction of 16 ADA corner ramps in downtown La Grande. HP Civil Inc.’s bid included replacing 3,200 square feet of sidewalk, 410 feet of curb and gutter and 200 square feet of driveway.
Also in the new business section for the June 1 meeting is a fund balance classification policy and resolution. The resolution would allocate 75% of an unanticipated increase in the city’s general fund toward capital improvement projects.
The council meeting’s agenda’s consent section includes five different items of approval.
Councilors will vote on awarding a bid to G. Gordon Construction Company LLC for the concrete work required for the city-wide voluntary sidewalk local improvement district. The district is an interactive way for the city to work with property owners on maintaining and improving sidewalks across La Grande.
The council will vote upon “Exhibit A” of an intergovernmental agreement between the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency and the City of La Grande that outlines the legal provisions for the working agreement between the two entities. The revised proposal for “Exhibit A” is included in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Other items on the consent agenda are appointing a new member to the Union County Tourism Promotion Advisory Committee, approving regular session minutes from the May session and approving a tourism annual program for work ahead of the budget approval.
Two public hearing items will include potentially adopting the city’s budget and a first reading of the parks department’s master plan adoption.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.