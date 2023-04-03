LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider entering into an intergovernmental agreement with the Department of Land Conservation and Development to create an updated natural hazards mitigation plan during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, April 5.
The city’s current natural hazards mitigation plan expired in June 2019. The Department of Land Conservation and Development secured funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to assist the city with updating the plan. Normally, the grant requires a 25% cost share. However, in this instance the city has no responsibility to cover the cost because the 25% is being paid the state through funding allocated under House Bill 5006.
There has been an increase in the costs associated with natural disasters over the past decades, according to La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter.
The goal of a natural hazards mitigation plan is to identify and understand the possible natural hazards that can occur in an area, Carpenter said, so actions that reduce the impacts of natural disasters can be prioritized. This can help reduce injuries and deaths, damage to buildings, critical facilities and infrastructure, interruption in essential services, economic hardships and environmental harm.
Reducing impacts also speeds up recovery and lowers costs, according to Carpenter.
The council will also consider awarding a bid for the upcoming headworks improvement project at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. The new headworks facility will provide needed redundancy in the system and increase the maximum flow capacity, according to Carpenter.
The project received two qualified bids through Anderson Perry. The recommendation for the council is to award the bid to Michael A. Becker General Contractor, of La Grande.
The budgeted amount for the project it $1 million, which Michael A. Becker General Contractor came in under, according to Carpenter.
