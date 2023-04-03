LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider entering into an intergovernmental agreement with the Department of Land Conservation and Development to create an updated natural hazards mitigation plan during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, April 5.

The city’s current natural hazards mitigation plan expired in June 2019. The Department of Land Conservation and Development secured funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to assist the city with updating the plan. Normally, the grant requires a 25% cost share. However, in this instance the city has no responsibility to cover the cost because the 25% is being paid the state through funding allocated under House Bill 5006.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

