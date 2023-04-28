LA GRANDE — Taking a dip at Veterans' Memorial Pool may get a little more expensive this summer.
The city council will consider increasing pool user fees during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, May 3.
The pool fees have not been increased since 2016, according to Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence. The increase is needed to help combat inflation, as well as increase staff efficiency and customer service.
The change will also eliminate nonresident fees, Spence said. This is in part because their ability to confirm residency is limited and impractical. It is also a change other facilities have made across the state and has become the new industry standard. Spence added that this is also more inline with what the city has done with other rental fees for park facilities.
Spence said the proposed increase is roughly 10%, rounded up to the nearest even dollar amount.
Single admission for children ages 3 to 17 would increase to $4 from $3.50, adults ages 18 to 64 would increase to $6 from $5 and seniors ages 65 and older to $5 from $3.50. The price for military veterans will also increase to $5 from $3.50.
Monthly memberships and annual passes would also increase in price if approved. For children the cost for a monthly membership would go up to $30 from $25 and the yearly pass to $200 from $171. The prices for adults would increase to $40 from $35 and $275 from $239. Seniors and military veterans would see an increase to $35 from $25 and $225 from $205. The family price, which includes five members, would go up to $85 from $75 and $500 from $440.
Admission for youth 2-years-old and younger with an adult would remain free.
If approved by the council, Spence said that the fee change would go into effect when pool changes to the summer scheduled on June 12.
Other business
Councilors will vote on annexing properties into the city — two on South 20th Street and one on Watson Street. All the properties are within the city’s urban growth boundary and have requested annexation in order to receive water and sewer services from the city.
The council will consider approving a liquor license for Hought’s 24 Flavors, 602 Adams Ave., which would allow the establishment to sell and serve beer, cider, wine, malt beverages and distilled spirits.
Councilors will also consider awarding the contract for 2023 concrete repair projects to G. Gordon Construction. The contract includes all materials, labor and equipment needed to repair or newly construct sidewalks, cubs, driveway approaches and any other miscellaneous concrete work.
Additionally, the city council will consider renewing with Graybeal Group for insurance services for another three years. La Grande has used the company for the last three fiscal years and has been satisfied with the service, according to City Manager Robert Strope. The price would increase to a total of $30,000 with $10,000 paid per year up from a total of $27,000 with $9,000 paid yearly.
