Veterans' Memorial Pool, LG
The La Grande City Council is considering increasing user fees for Veterans' Memorial Pool. The pool fees have not been increased since 2016, according to Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Taking a dip at Veterans' Memorial Pool may get a little more expensive this summer.

The city council will consider increasing pool user fees during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, May 3.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

