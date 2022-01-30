LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to meet for its February regular session, meeting virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The February session is the first meeting since the council’s yearly retreat, which was held on Jan. 25. Councilors will consider four items of new business and vote on the approval of regular session minutes from the January meeting.
The council will consider the approval of an increase in refuse collection fees. Waste-Pro, the city’s waste removal company, is requesting a 12% increase in fees. The company’s memo stated that the increase in fees will go toward increased costs related to the city’s recycling program.
La Grande customers with weekly residential pickups would experience their rate increased from $24.35 to $28.40 per month. The rate increase results from a rising price in fuel costs.
The council will also consider approving a social games permit application for Jacob Brown, who will conduct the social games at the La Grande Poker room at 511 Fir Street if approved. Brown is requesting approval for three poker tables, which will cost a total of $450 — the store owner has paid the required nonrefundable fee.
Brown has passed the previous background check and met the city’s application requirements. If approved, the La Grande Police Chief will approve annual permits moving forward and revoke the permit if any violations occur.
Following the retreat in late January, the council will consider adopting the retreat summary and city manager’s top priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Goals and spending priorities were discussed at the retreat, to which the city manager also drafted top fiscal priorities for the upcoming year. The council will vote on approval of the city council retreat summary, which will serve as a guide for the council in the upcoming fiscal year.
The last item of new business to be discussed is the appointment of Corey Peeke to the La Grande Arts Commission. The commission has seven spots, but there are currently four vacancies. Peeke served on the commission from 2012 through 2018 and submitted an application to be reappointed.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m., with streaming available at the La Grande Alive website and Facebook page. Written comments and questions must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 — comments can be submitted to rstrope@cityoflagrande.org. Individuals interested in speaking virtually during the meeting’s public comment section can reach out to the same email address for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.