LA GRANDE — Disposing trash may get a little more expensive next year for residents of La Grande.
The La Grande City Council will consider approving a fee increase in service rates for Waste-Pro during its first regular session of 2023.
Operator of Waste-Pro Darin Larvik requested the city council increase fees by 7.1% to mirror the increase in the 2022 Consumer Price Index. Waste-Pro has seen increases to operating costs across the board, including for fuel, labor and equipment.
In a letter to counselors, Larvik said that the year-over-year cost of fuel was up $186,000. This is a 72% increase in comparison to the previous year. The cost of labor was up 5% this year for the company.
“We are finding it nearly impossible to attract people with a commercial driver’s license without breaking the bank. We keep having to raise wages to attract applicants,” Larvik wrote.
Waste-Pro is also now having to pay companies to take recycling material, according to the letter.
If approved, the new fee structure would go into effect Feb. 1. Weekly garbage service would increase to $30.45 per month while those paying for garbage services every other week would see an increase to $25.30 per month.
In February 2022, Waste-Pro increased prices by 12%. Prior to 2022, prices had not changed since 2018.
Public hearing on camping ordinance
During the January meeting the council will also hold a second public hearing to discuss a proposed ordinance that would restrict camping on public property before voting on the matter. The Camping on Public Property Ordinance would impose time, place and manner restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city. It would be unlawful to camp at any time within all parks, on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide and on all public property within the commercial historic district.
From the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., it would be against the law to camp or leave belongings on any public property. The city held a work session in November with Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence and La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell to discuss the proposed ordinance.
The proposed ordinance is meant to balance the needs and legal protections guaranteed to individuals or families experiencing homelessness while limiting the impacts to the other residents of the city. The city manager would be able to temporarily suspend the ordinance if needed in the event of an emergency or for a special event permit.
