LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider an ordinance relating to psilocybin service centers and a proposed moratorium on short-term rentals within city limits during its regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Psilocybin service centers
The psilocybin service center ordinance would restrict time, place and manner on facilities and manufacturing within city limits, which only be enacted if La Grande residents vote not to ban psilocybin in November.
In November 2020, Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 109 with a 56% majority, which legalized psilocybin in supervised facilities. Earlier this month, the La Grande City Council passed an emergency ordinance banning psilocybin service centers, but voters will get the final say when the proposal appears on the ballot.
If passed, the ordinance would mandate that psilocybin service centers cannot be located within 1,000 feet of schools, licensed day cares, public libraries, public parks, and community recreation facilities or sports facilities used primarily by those younger than 18. Two facilities could not be in operation within 1,000 feet of each other.
They would also be restricted in a number of other ways, including hours of operation and the public view of the storefront.
The ordinance outlines guidelines for storage, ventilation and secure disposal.
These restrictions are similar to the one the city currently has in place for marijuana-related facilities.
Short-term rental applications
The city is proposing a temporary moratorium on the acceptance of Bed and Breakfast Inn land use applications, citing that short-term rental properties are in direct conflict with the city’s recently adopted Housing Needs Analysis and Housing Production Strategy.
The council defined Bed and Breakfast Inns as lodgings of 30 days or less, including traditional bed-and-breakfasts with meal service, Airbnb, full vacation home rentals or equivalent rentals.
This 2019 analysis estimated the city needs 795 new housing units within the next 20 years to accommodate a projected growth of 1,392 new residents — approximately 40 new units every year to meet the prediction. These dwellings range from single- and multi-family homes to townhome and duplexes.
Since March 2020, La Grande has seen the construction of 38 new dwelling units. But the city’s planning commission has approved 28 of conditional use permit applications for Bed and Breakfast Inns in the same time frame — resulting in the conversion of 18 new units into short-term rentals.
The moratorium would apply only to residential zones within city jurisdiction and for requests for a full conversion and use of a dwelling unit as a short-term rental. The city asserts that this halt on applications would allow time for the completion of temporary or permanent changes in plans, regulations or procedures relating to short-term rentals.
During the Sept. 7 meeting, the council will conduct a first reading of the proposed ordinance and will accept public testimony on the matter.
Executive session
After the regular meeting the city council will hold an executive session, which will not be open to the public. According to Oregon law, city councils may adjourn to executive sessions to discuss a limited number of topics without the public present.
During this session the council members will review and evaluate the work performance of either a public official, employee or staff member.
