LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to consider a new Parks and Recreation master plan at its regular session on Wednesday, July 6.
The plan is intended to help meet the needs of current and future residents of La Grande by building onto the community’s existing parks and recreation assets and identifying new opportunities. The plan includes five years worth of recommendations and was created based on responses from a community survey.
This city council meeting’s agenda includes a public hearing to address comments on the master plan.
The council will also discuss a number of new topics at the session, such as updating the language in the historic district design standards.
The document was written in 1999 as guidelines. The name was updated to standards in 2009, but no changes were made to the wording of the document. As a result, many of the standards are still phrased as recommendations rather than requirements. This has led to confusion from property owners.
Downtown property owners and businesses were invited to review the proposed changes and were asked to provide public comment at the July 6 meeting.
Also in the new business section is an interagency agreement between the city of La Grande and the La Grande School District for use of Pioneer Park’s baseball and softball fields.
The artificial turf installed for Optimist Field and Trice Community Field was a cooperative project undertaken by the city and the school district. The proposed agreement outlines both parties’ responsibilities when it comes to the baseball and softball fields, equipment and facilities — such as the concession stand, box office and restrooms.
The council has also been asked to consider the annexation of two parcels of property. Property owners on the 1600 block of Gildcrest Drive have requested to be annexed by the city in order to have access to water and sewer services provided by La Grande. The property is located within the city of La Grande’s urban growth boundary.
Other items on the agenda include appointing members to both the arts and planning commissions.
The regular session meeting will be open to the public at La Grande City Hall. The meeting also will be streamed at the La Grande Alive website and on Facebook.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.