LA GRANDE – The La Grande City Council will meet for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, to consider declaring a state of emergency due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. and livestreamed by EO Alive TV on its website and the city’s Facebook page.
City council members will take the recent statewide mandates into consideration prior to voting on a state of emergency. The resolution comes in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown’s indoor mask mandate announced on Aug. 11, and the outdoor gathering mask mandate declared on Aug. 24. Union County’s COVID-19 case total in August recently eclipsed 500, marking it as the most cases recorded in a month since the start of the pandemic.
If approved, the state of emergency would begin on Sept. 1 and extend for 60 days or until terminated by the city council. Under a state of emergency, the city can adopt procedures, measures and necessary actions in order to protect the health and safety of residents, property and infrastructure in La Grande.
If approved, the city may adopt procedures with the purpose of preventing and minimizing the state of emergency at hand to the fullest extent under applicable law. The declaration authorizes the city to transfer or redirect necessary funds related to the emergency, cancel or change the method of essential city meetings, suspend code enforcement actions, suspend utility shut-offs or utility terminations, limit how individuals can congregate, reduce city business hours, close or limit access to city property, adjust city work schedules and adopt remote work policies and adopt procedures recommended by federal, state or local government agencies such as the CDC and OHA.
If adopted, the city can also suspend its public contracting procurement rules, procedures or requirements for contracts regarding goods, services and construction services. The resolution authorizes the city manager to take actions necessary to respond to and prevent the emergency, which includes adopting and implementing the temporary regulations listed.
The council will also hold a public hearing on closing out the Community Development Grant, which was awarded to the city in August 2020. The year-long process of distributing $150,000 in grants reached nine businesses in Union County in the range of $9,000 to $25,000 per business. Northeast Oregon Economic Development District distributed $104,000 of the total funds, so the city requested an extension to disburse those remaining funds over the next seven months. The hearing is aimed at gathering thoughts andfeedback from residents about the project.
Council members will consider two other topics of new business, the appointment of Anne Morrison to the planning commission and a proposal to update the city’s social game fees and bet limits.
