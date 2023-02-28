LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider waiving permitting and development fees for two duplexes being constructed by Tiger Home Construction Program during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, March 1.
Tiger Home Construction Program is a recently established career program at La Grande High School. The program partners with local professionals and leaders in the construction industry to teach students the technical skills needed to be successful when pursuing a career path in construction.
In addition to the physical construction process, students will also be involved in all levels of planning — from designing home plans and landscaping to budgeting and marketing.
The school district received $515,00 in federal funding to start the program.
The La Grande School District is asking to partner with the city on the first Tiger House Project, which is planned for a lot on the corner of Third Street and I Avenue. The project will add four dwellings to the market.
City staff recommend waiving roughly $26,000 in fees in partnership with the project. This includes all land use fees, Public Works water and sewer connection fees and most of the building permitting fees.
The city has a no fee waiver policy. However, exceptions can be made subject to the council’s approval. In the past, the council has waived fees for partnering agencies or on partnering projects.
The district would still be responsible for the Parks System Development Charge fees and the Building Permit State Surcharge fees. The former has not been waived in the past for other subsidized housing projects and the latter must be paid to the state.
The Tiger House Project aligns with La Grande’s housing needs analysis. The analysis encourages the city to enter into public private partnerships to increase the housing stock and offer incentives to encourage the development of new housing.
Public hearings and other new business
The city council will also hold a public hearing to discuss updating the language of the Parks Rules Ordinance. This would include adding language that would prohibit alcohol in parks and also increase the penalties for trespassing.
Councilors will also consider authorizing a grant application for the Pump Tracks at Pioneer Park. The Blue Mountain Single Track Trails Club initially approached the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission with the request. The commission supported the idea as long as the club was able to raise 40% of the estimated cost with local match dollars, which they were able to achieve in February.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.