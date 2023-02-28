LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider waiving permitting and development fees for two duplexes being constructed by Tiger Home Construction Program during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, March 1.

Tiger Home Construction Program is a recently established career program at La Grande High School. The program partners with local professionals and leaders in the construction industry to teach students the technical skills needed to be successful when pursuing a career path in construction.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

