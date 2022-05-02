LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is scheduled to discuss the establishment of the City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District for 2022 at its Wednesday, May 4, session, at La Grande City Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.
Councilors are set to vote on the City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District for 2022, which creates a process for financing sidewalk improvement projects for property owners. The annual request supports public improvements in the right-of-way throughout La Grande.
In 2021, the City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District repaired roughly 750 square feet of sidewalk and driveways, 40 feet of curbs and two ADA accessibility ramps. The project costs were estimated at $16,258. This year’s proposed improvement district would involve the city’s engineering division making sidewalk improvement based on requests, as opposed to designating a specific sidewalk zone as in past years.
The second item of new business to be considered is the transfer of appropriations within the city’s street maintenance budget for repair work on Second Street. The funds, which will be included in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, will total $15,000 to cover paving costs. The project requires a total funding cost of $164,874, but $150,000 was originally budgeted for the project. The funds will be transferred from contingency from the maintenance budget, which contains $100,000.
The May meeting will include in-person congregation and attendance, the second of which has been held in 2022. Those interested in public comment can sign in at the meeting or sign up to make virtual comments through rstrope@cityoflagrande.org or by calling the city recorder at 541-962-1309.
The meeting will be available for viewing via the city’s scheduled Charter Communications channel 180, on the La Grande Alive website (https://eoalive.tv/city-events) or on the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EOAliveTV).
