LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The session will be streamed live on the EO Alive TV website and Facebook page, with the meetings closed off to in-person attendance due to COVID-19. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The meeting’s agenda is slim, with the only item on the consent agenda being the approval of minutes from the September session. In the new business section, the council will consider awarding the bid for the HVAC upgrade at city hall.
Community Development Director Mike Boquist will present the item of discussion, which involves replacing the previous system that is roughly 20 years old. Some of the parts that need replacement are outdated, which requires a replacement instead of a repair.
The new system is set to be more efficient and replace the current system that is expensive to maintain and repair. The replacement project is included in the current building maintenance budget, with the awarding big potentially going to Valley Metal & Heating for $141,872.
The La Grande Urban Renewal Agency will meet after the regular session to discuss one new business item. The suggested motion directs District Manager Robert Strope to sign the documents needed to extend the current loan agreement with the Liberty Theatre that was originally set to end in June. The proposal would move the deadline to June 20, 2023, citing the pandemic as a major roadblock in the completion of the project.
