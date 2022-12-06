LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss a proposed ordinance that would restrict camping on public property.
The Camping on Public Property Ordinance would impose time, place and manner restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city. It would be unlawful to camp at any time within all parks, on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide and on all public property within the commercial historic district.
From the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., it would be against the law to camp or leave belongings on any public property. The city held a work session in November with Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence and La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell to discuss the proposed ordinance.
“Most cities, including our own, we have really been in a difficult position,” Bell said.
Both Spence and Bell attended a number of training sessions to educate themselves before putting together the proposed ordinance. They referenced ordinances passed by other Oregon cities, including Medford, Grants Pass, Coos Bay, Astoria and McMinnville, that have met the scrutiny of quite a number of municipal legal experts.
The proposed ordinance is meant to balance the needs and legal protections guaranteed to individuals or families experiencing homelessness while limiting the impacts to the other residents of the city. The city manager would be able to temporarily suspend the ordinance if needed in the event of an emergency or for a special event permit.
Opioid addiction services
The council at the meeting also will consider approving funding for a consultant to evaluate what opioid-related programs are currently in place, as well as what gaps exist within those programs.
A total of $6.2 million is being distributed this year to cities and counties across the country from a national lawsuit against four companies in 2021 for their role in the opioid crisis. The lawsuit, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s website, held prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers accountable for their role in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
The city of La Grande has received $16,854, and Union County has been given $25,780 this year as part of the settlement. Both the city and county will continue to receive funding from the settlement for the next 18 years.
In September, the city held a meeting with multiple agencies and organizations that deal with opioids. The group recommended that the city and county should combine the funds and develop a joint recommendation.
During a second meeting in November decided to request funding up to $15,000 from the city’s opioid settlement funds in order to help conduct a study on what services are available and what is needed.
The group is also requesting funding from the Union County Board of Commissioners for planning efforts to create a respite detox center with the county’s allotment. A respite detox center would provide a place where people struggling with substance abuse could have temporary housing while receiving care from licensed professionals.
Other business
Councilors will also consider approving a liquor license application for Side A Brewing. The brewery already holds a full on-premises commercial license and a brewery public house license. The new licenses would expand the privileges to include two new components: winery and wholesale malt beverage and wine.
The winery license would allow the business to manufacture, blend, store, bottle and export both wine and cider. It also grants Side A Brewing the ability to sell, distribute and deliver wholesale wine and cider to other businesses with a wholesale and retail licenses. A wholesale malt beverage and wine license would allow the brewery to import and store malt beverages, wine and cider.Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at {span}541-624-6014 or{/span} icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.
