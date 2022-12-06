LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss a proposed ordinance that would restrict camping on public property.

The Camping on Public Property Ordinance would impose time, place and manner restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city. It would be unlawful to camp at any time within all parks, on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide and on all public property within the commercial historic district.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

