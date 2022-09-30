LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider and vote on a resolution allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act during its regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The council will also vote on whether to adopt a temporary moratorium for short-term rentals and on implementing restrictions for psilocybin service centers.
Allocating funding
The city received $3 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Counselors extensively discussed how the funding should be spent and gave the public a chance to weigh in during work sessions and meetings.
Housing and infrastructure emerged as top priorities for both the city council and residents during the town hall on Sept. 14. The current top three priority projects are an east-side housing water and sewer line project, multiple road repairs and the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project.
The east-side housing water and sewer project, currently ranked as the No. 1 priority, would cost $1.5 million and would construct a trunk line — the primary distribution network required to bring water and sewer services to the border of future proposed housing developments.
"I was really happy with the event," City Manager Robert Strope said of the town hall. "I think the council has done a really good job with educations and outreach."
Counselors highly ranked all road projects, but the amount of funding roads will receive is dependent on the final priority project. During the town hall there was an outpouring of support from residents in attendance for funding the Union County Fairgrounds water and wastewater infrastructure project. ARPA funding for this project would be contingent on whether additional funds are secured from other sources.
All remaining funds would go toward road projects, which were prioritized during an earlier work session.
Residents will have another opportunity to voice their opinions on how the funding should be allocated during public comments.
Short-term rentals
Counselors will vote on a proposed temporary moratorium on the acceptance of Bed and Breakfast Inn land-use applications, citing that short-term rental properties are in direct conflict with the city’s recently adopted Housing Needs Analysis and Housing Production Strategy.
The council defined Bed and Breakfast Inns as lodgings of 30 days or less, including traditional bed-and-breakfasts with meal service, Airbnbs, full vacation home rentals or equivalent rentals.
The moratorium would apply only to residential zones within city jurisdiction and for requests for a full conversion and use of a dwelling unit as a short-term rental. The city asserts that this halt on applications would allow time for the completion of temporary or permanent changes in plans, regulations or procedures relating to short-term rentals.
Psilocybin restrictions
The council will make a decision on whether to restrict time, place and manner of psilocybin service center and manufacturing within city limits, which would be enacted only if La Grande residents vote not to ban psilocybin in the November election.
If passed, the ordinance would mandate that psilocybin service centers cannot be located within 1,000 feet of schools, licensed day cares, public libraries, public parks and community recreation facilities or sports facilities used primarily by those younger than 18. Two facilities could not be in operation within 1,000 feet of each other.
They would also be restricted in a number of other ways, including hours of operation and the public view of the storefront. The ordinance outlines guidelines for storage, ventilation and secure disposal.
