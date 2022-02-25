LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to meet for its monthly meeting, discussing two items of new business.
The council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s charter communications channel 180 and at Eastern Oregon Alive TV.
The first item of new business up for discussion is the approval of the City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District’s final study and report and the establishment of a public hearing date.
The district was created during May 2021, with the goal of providing property owners with a means of improving their property and preserving sidewalks throughout the city. The contract allowed for property owners to seek out sidewalk repair work by request.
The overall project costs during 2021 were $16,258. The price breakdown was split into 12 different categories, with the highest costs coming from handicap access ramps ($3,600), curb and gutter ($2,320), six-inch driveway ($2,100) and four-inch sidewalk ($1,900).
The council will vote on whether or not to establish a public hearing date for the City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District, which is currently scheduled for the April regular session.
The second item of new business is the potential appointment of Rod Muilenburg to the La Grande Landmarks Commission. The term lasts three years and expires at the end of 2024.
Muilenburg is applying for reappointment to the commission. Muilenburg’s current open position is one of two openings on the five-person commission.
The council’s two main items on the consent agenda regard the approval of liquor licenses at two businesses in La Grande. Local Harvest and Smoke City are both seeking approval for a Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission license.
Local Harvest is pursuing a change of ownership, limited on-premises sales license. Smoke City filed for an off-premises sales permit, allowing for the sale and delivery of malt beverages, wine and cider in factory-sealed containers to customers off the premises.
The council’s third item on the consent agenda is the approval of minutes from the January session.
Written comments can be submitted to the city manager by 5 p.m. on March 1. Those looking to speak at the virtual meeting can contact the city manager by 5 p.m. on March 2.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.