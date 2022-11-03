Brian Chamberlain with La Grande Public Works levels gravel poured by a backhoe along Second Street on June 3, 2021. The city finished construction work and opened the street for general use in early August.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously finalized the priority of the city's road projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at La Grande City Hall.
La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter created the proposed completion order by utilizing input from the council and the public. He also grouped similar types of work together — such as grind and inlay projects — within the same budget year to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. The full list of road repairs are projected to take three budget years to complete.
The road projects slated for completion in 2022-23 are 16th Street, 12th Street, Spring Avenue, N Avenue, Walnut Street and Alder Street.
Work on 16th Street began immediately after the city council awarded nearly all of the ARPA funding for road projects during its regular session in October. The road has been widened for safety due to a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on 16th Street in August. Spot repairs and chip sealing still must be completed before winter weather becomes a regular occurrence.
The 2023-24 budget year projects will include Willow, Sixth and Monroe streets, followed by the 2024-25 projects of East L Avenue, Harrison Avenue and Division Street.
One resident who lives on Division Street asked Carpenter and the council how the speed bump on that road would be handled during the repair process.
Carpenter said public works plans to test a method of addressing speed bumps when 12th Street is repaired. Carpenter plans to work with the La Grande Parking-Traffic Safety-Street Maintenance Committee to assess the continued need for a speed bump on the road. Public works will also reach out to residents who live around the speed bump and get their feedback. Carpenter said that if this process works well for 12th Street they will use it for other roads with speed bumps, but will have time to refine the process if needed.
The council also voted to award a $488,850 bid submitted by Planned and Engineered Construction of Helena, Montana, for a sanitary sewer and rehabilitation project involving three small lines and a large trunk line to the treatment plant. Carpenter said the project uses cured-in-place pipe, so there will be no damage to the roads.
The smaller lines are located at X Avenue between North Birch and North Depot streets, H Avenue between Third and Fourth streets and D Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, according to Carpenter. The trunk line would begin around the Bi-Mart entrance near Highway 30 and continue south toward Flying J Travel Center.
Councilors voted to accept a contract with Life Flight Network, allowing the company to lease an ambulance from the city for medical transports to the La Grande/Union County Airport. Currently, the La Grande Fire Department provides approximately 170 transports from Grande Ronde Hospital to Life Flight at the airport every year. This contract increases personnel available for emergency calls in La Grande and decreases overtime hours and time spent on billing.
