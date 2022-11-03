LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council unanimously finalized the priority of the city's road projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at La Grande City Hall.

La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter created the proposed completion order by utilizing input from the council and the public. He also grouped similar types of work together — such as grind and inlay projects — within the same budget year to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. The full list of road repairs are projected to take three budget years to complete.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.