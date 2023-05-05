LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council came to unanimous decisions regarding sidewalks improvements and pool user fees during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, May 3.
The council also unanimously voted to authorize a new sidewalk local improvement district for the upcoming year. The program allows residents to improve their property and maintain sidewalks within the right-of-way.
“This program offers a financing method in providing the contractor that the city pays and then we provide assessments following in which the property owner can make payments on that to recover those improvements over the course of ten years,” La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter said.
Councilors awarded the contract for 2023 concrete repair projects to G. Gordon Construction. The contract includes all materials, labor and equipment needed to repair or newly construct sidewalks, cubs, driveway approaches and any other miscellaneous concrete work. Under the contract prices are set for the year, so residents who participate in the LID will have a fixed price.
Carpenter noted that there were two major changes between previous years LIDs and the new one. This would be the first year that public works would be returning to rotational inspections of zones. La Grande is broken up into nine zones for sidewalk areas and the upcoming year would focus on zones six and seven, which make up the northwest corner of the city, according to Carpenter.
City engineers conduct the inspections and identify any sidewalks that are substandard, such as being broken due to tree root growth or having a large lip. The city then asks the property owners to replace those sections, which they can complete through the LID if desired.
The other difference is that rather than closing the LID after one calendar year the district will remain open until they hit $25,000. Carpenter estimates that since public works is returning to inspections it would take about a year to get to $25,000, but having the option to keep the LID open longer than a year if they do not reach that amount will be beneficial and save staff time.
The council also unanimously voted to increase pool user fees for Veterans’ Memorial Pool, which will take effect when the pool changes to the summer schedule on June 12. Fees have not been increased since 2016, according to Aquatics and Recreation Superintendent McKayla Rollins.
“We are looking to amend these fees in order to increase staff efficiency and provide better customer service. As well as bringing our facility up to current industry standards and battling rising inflation,” Rollins said.
The change also eliminated nonresident fees, which means the pricing for day use, monthly memberships and annual passes will be the same for both residents of La Grande and nonresidents. Rollins said that this has become industry standard for municipal pools.
“If we’re charging an extra $5 for some lessons or an extra $.50 for admission, by the time we factor in the staff time it just doesn’t pencil,” she said. “In general now if you don’t charge non-user rates you will get more participation and therefore more revenue from attendance.”
Single admission for children ages 3 to 17 will increase to $4 from $3.50, adults ages 18 to 64 will increase to $6 from $5 and seniors ages 65 and older to $5 from $3.50.
The price for military veterans will also increase to $5 from $3.50.
Monthly memberships and annual passes will also increase in price. For children the cost for a monthly membership will go up to $30 from $25 and the yearly pass to $200 from $171. The prices for adults will increase to $40 from $35 per month and $275 from $239 per year.
Seniors and military veterans will see an increase to $35 from $25 per month and $225 from $205 per year. The family price, which includes five members, will go up to $85 from $75 per month and $500 from $440 per year. Admission for youth age 2 and younger with an adult will remain free.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.