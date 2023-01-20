LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council and Urban Renewal Agency are set to meet for the annual city retreats, which will focus on an exchange of ideas and setting goals for the upcoming year.
The retreats serve as an opportunity for members of the council and URA to collaborate on ideas, which will then become a point of emphasis during budget development for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
No official decisions or votes are conducted during the retreats, but ideas can be added to the agenda for upcoming regular sessions. The retreats will be livestreamed for the public to view, but there will be no opportunity for public comment during the meetings.
Councilors will tackle a full agenda with a wide array of pressing issues during the retreat, including staffing levels, housing production strategy and prioritization, a new facility for the La Grande Police Department, possible revisions to the election process and storm event recovery.
Budget priorities and staffing
Staffing levels and budget priorities go hand and hand. La Grande is in the final year of three-year-long collective bargaining agreements with represented groups and will be bargaining with the three unions representing the police department, fire department and employees association. The negotiations will be effective in June, so council discussion will be limited for the time being.
Labor costs total nearly $9 million, which represents 74% of the city’s total expenses from the general fund budget, not including American Rescue Plan Act funding, the county hotel tax passthrough and funds transferred to the street reserve fund.
“It is anticipated that with the current rate of inflation and the preliminary data from the market research surveys, labor costs are likely to increase at a higher rate than we have seen in the past several years,” City Manager Robert Strope wrote.
New police station considerations
The previous city council highly ranked acquiring land for a new police station on the priority list, while considering projects to fund with money from ARPA, but ultimately opted not to fund the purchase.
“There is clearly a need for a new building, but identifying a funding source and location remains to be done,” Strope wrote.
Councilors will discuss if the city should allocate general fund dollars for land acquisition and construction during the upcoming fiscal year, if the city should pursue acquiring vacant land or an existing building for conversion to a police station, if the city should hire a consultant to assist with process and if the city should continue working with the county on a shared facility.
Housing strategy and prioritization
The council will review the comprehensive housing production strategy and identify which areas should be the focus of the upcoming year. Councilors will have the opportunity to suggest additional incentives for consideration.
The council will also discuss the Eastside Housing Water and Sewer Infrastructure project, which the previous city council considered, but opted not to use ARPA funding on. The project would construct the primary water and sewer distribution lines along the border of a future proposed housing project that could add more than 200 new residential housing lots. The council will decide whether other avenues should be considered to fund the project. Options include requesting assistance from Union County, considering a local improvement district to install the infrastructure or pursuing a public-private partnership.
Possible revisions to the election process
The council will discuss possible election revisions for how future councilors are elected and the length of time the mayor serves.
The current system has candidates filing for individual positions, however, this can create a situation where a candidate who is running unopposed can be elected with fewer votes than a second candidate who was running opposed for another position. The council will discuss the benefits and drawbacks of changing to an at-large voting system or another system where the candidates with the most votes are elected. This could help reduce confusion for both candidates and voters. It also would remove the adversarial nature that can occur when two candidates are vying for the same position. It would, however, remove the element of a candidate running with the intent to face off against an incumbent or specific opponent.
Councilors also will discuss if the position of mayor should be increased to a four-year term from a two-year term.
Any changes to the election process would mean amending the city charter, which requires the approval of La Grande voters.
Updating plans for city emergency operations
The city last updated its emergency operation plan in the 1990s. An updated comprehension plan would include a base emergency operation plan, a hazard vulnerability analysis, an emergency support functions document, a training plan and running a tabletop exercise to validate the plan.
“We need to develop a new plan using the current best practices and doing so will entail significant staff time, as well as the involvement of other agencies,” Strope wrote.
The city could do nothing about the plan, attempt to create the plan internally and hire a consultant to do the base emergency operation plan or hire a consultant to create the comprehensive plan.
Strope estimates creating a new plan without professional assistance would take the city several months to a year to complete. As such, his recommendation to the council is to request proposals from consultants for a phased project that would encompass two fiscal years. The cost of the first phase could most likely be absorbed into the existing budget from 2022-23.
If the city council chooses to have staff develop and publish a call for proposals, then councilors could decide whether to move forward with the project after reviewing the proposals.
Storm event recovery
During the past few years, the city has experienced a higher number of storms resulting in significant damage to trees and property. The most recent storm happened this past fall when a heavy snowstorm caused damage throughout La Grande.
The council will discuss how the city should handle the aftermath of these storms. Options include creating a community forest emergency management plan, which would create a consistent response to future major storms. The council also could choose to formalize funding mechanisms to provide financial assistance after these storms. Alternatively, the council could decide to have the city continue to address each action on a case-by-case basis.
Urban renewal agency
The URA will meet with a similar goal in mind, collaborating on ideas and creating priorities for the upcoming year.
One topic to be discussed is the economic development strategy, which involves the city’s priority industry sectors — recreational manufacturing and retail, timber industry and e-commerce.
The agency will discuss adding small scale manufacturing and micro production — such as small scale consumer products or locally produced and packaged food and beverages — to the priority sector. Strope recommends working with a consultant to develop a strategy to grow existing and attract new small scale manufacturers.
Agency members at the retreat will discuss the budget for urban renewal programs, which includes $350,000 toward the nonbusiness park call for projects and $500,000 for agency-initiated programs.
City staff is recommending the council combine the business park call for projects and the traded sector program, which would receive $425,000 available for both programs.
The retreat will conclude with a discussion of fiscal management related to the city’s urban renewal plan.
