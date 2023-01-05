LA GRANDE — Starting in February, trash disposal is going to be a little more expensive for residents and businesses in La Grande.
During its first meeting of 2023, the La Grande City Council voted to approve a 7.1% service fee increase for Waste-Pro.
“We’ve had a large amount of inflation,” Waste-Pro’s operations manager, Darin Larvik, said.
The 7.1% bump to service fees mirrors the increase in the 2022 Consumer Price Index, Larvik said. Over the past year, Waste-Pro has seen increases to operating costs across the board — including for fuel, labor and equipment.
The Baker City Landfill, which is the closest place for the company to bring waste, is increasing its price yearly by 5%.
Recycling prices have also played a role in Waste-Pro's increased costs, mostly due to the freight cost of getting the recycling materials to market, Larvik said. However, he is hopeful that this issue will subside due to the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act. The law is designed to update Oregon’s outdated recycling system by increasing ease of recycling, expanding recycling services and updating facilities, according to the Department of Environmental Quality’s website.
Larvik told the council that the company has tried to absorb costs where they can. For example, when fuel costs spiked during the summer months, Waste-Pro could have requested a fuel cost escalator but held off in hopes that gas prices would come down again.
In February 2022, Waste-Pro increased prices by 12%. After the last fee increase, the council and Larvik discussed gradually adjusting rates on a yearly basis rather than having a large increase every few years. Prior to 2022, Waste-Pro had not increased its fees since 2018.
Councilor David Glabe expressed concerns over the cost increase, especially for residents in La Grande who are on a fixed income. Larvik replied that Waste-Pro offers a reduced rate for customers who qualify for the reduced city water and sewer rate.
La Grande Mayor Justin Rock and councilors Molly King, Mary Ann Miesner, Corrine Dutto, Nicole Howard and David Glabe voted in favor of the fee increase. Councilor Denise Wheeler voted in opposition.
Closing public hearings
Before the changing of the guard, the outgoing city council had a few final matters to vote on. The council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance restricting camping on public property that goes into effect in February.
The Camping on Public Property Ordinance imposes time, place and manner restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city. It will be unlawful to camp at any time within all parks, on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide and on all public property within the commercial historic district. From the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., it will be against the law to camp or leave belongings on any public property.
The ordinance aims to balance the needs and legal protections guaranteed to individuals or families experiencing homelessness while limiting the impacts to the other residents of the city. The city manager will be able to temporarily suspend the ordinance if needed in the event of an emergency or for a special event permit.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.