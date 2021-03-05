LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande announced the reopening of city hall.
The reopening of the building and its offices at 1000 Adams Ave. in La Grande comes as the state moved Union County into the moderate risk level for COVID-19,
As of Wednesday, March 3, city hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with new entrance and exit protocols in place, the city announced in a press release. to minimize foot traffic, the public can enter only through the west side of the building where the wheelchair accessible ramp is. To exit the building, use the back door. People who need to use the wheelchair ramp may exit via the west-side door.
In addition, the following public health restrictions are in place in the city hall:
• Anyone older than 5 who enters the building must wear a mask. Masks are available at the entrance.
• If you are unable or refuse to wear a mask for any reason, do not enter the building. Instead, call the number on the door and someone will meet you outside of the building to assist you.
• People in the building must maintain 6 feet from each other, including when waiting in line.
The finance and water office will continue to provide services over the phone as well as in person. Water/sewer payments may be made online at www.cityoflagrande.org.
