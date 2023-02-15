LA GRANDE — With 15 years as La Grande city manager under his belt, Robert Strope is starting to think about retirement.
Strope said that he is considering retiring within the next two to five years. However, there are a lot of factors at play with the decision, including the economy and the ongoing projects the city is handling.
“I’m still very much enjoying what I’m doing,” he said. “I want to make sure that when I do retire that with the timing we’re not losing any ground. I love La Grande and don’t want to see us lose any ground.”
Strope first told the city council that he was thinking about retirement in the 2021 when they were discussing succession plans.
Under his original contract, Strope was required to give 30 days notice if he intended to leave the position. Councilors were worried, however, that one month would not be enough time to find a replacement.
Strope was willing to increase his notice to 120 days if the council would increase the number of months he received severance in the event of his termination to 12. This was voted on and approved by the city council in December.
“This provides security for both the city and me and my family,” Strope said.
When Strope was first hired his contract was structured in such a way that if he were terminated he would receive three months of severance. The number of months increased for each year he was in the position, up to a maximum of six months.
The severance agreement is only paid out if Strope is terminated by the city — not if he resigns or retires.
Strope said he believes the chance of the city council terminating him are very low, while the chance of him retiring in the next few years is pretty high. He described the agreement as a low-risk, high-reward for the city.
