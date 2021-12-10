LA GRANDE — La Grande officials will address safety concerns during an upcoming informational meeting with downtown business owners and discuss the city’s plan moving forward.
The meeting comes in the wake of concerns expressed about loitering at Max Square and reports of vandalism and trespassing.
Taking part in the meeting will be La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell, Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence, Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop, Center for Human Development Mental Health Director Aaron Grigg and La Grande City Manager Robert Strope. The city officials will be joined by local business and property owners in the downtown area.
According to Strope, the meeting will include the city’s steps taken to address the issue and a chance for feedback and ideas from downtown merchants.
A group of 18 individuals wrote a letter to Bell expressing their concerns about the situation at Max Square and activities happening downtown they deemed unsafe, which was further discussed at a La Grande City Council meeting last month. Councilor John Bozarth raised the issue, calling the gathering an “eyesore for the community.”
Bell wrote a letter to downtown merchants on Nov. 29, which responded to the concerns and described ways the police department is striving to address the issue. The letter included details on a variety of efforts the department has undertaken to improve the safety in downtown La Grande, as well as some of the hurdles law enforcement is facing in doing so.
Following the discussion at the city council meeting in November, Bell met with Strope and Spence to plan possible routes the city can take in responding to the issue. According to Strope, the letter from Bell was a means of raising awareness as the issue will be an ongoing discussion with the community moving forward. This week’s meeting will give the city an idea of next steps that can be taken regarding the recent public concern.
Bell and the police department encourage residents to contact law enforcement if they witness any criminal violations.
