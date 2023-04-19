LA GRANDE — Life is once more preparing to grow in the La Grande Community Garden.
For two years the community garden was mostly unused, according to La Grande Community Garden Chair Ellen Hartstirn. This was in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also because the garden needed to find a new fiscal agent.
“We were in danger of not reopening,” Hartstirn said.
The community garden is organized and run by volunteers, Hartstirn said, however, in order to operate the garden needs a nonprofit organization to act as their fiscal agent. A fiscal agent handles the finances for an organization, such as accepting donations or applying for grant funding.
Community partners
Prior to the pandemic Oregon Rural Action was the organization’s fiscal agent, Hartstirn said. Now they are working with Northeast Oregon Networks. NEON will work behind the scenes to administer finances and potentially help with grant funding opportunities.
NEON is in the process of rolling out a new fiscal agent program, according to Executive Director Liberty Avila. The NEON Community Umbrella Program will be officially launched in a few months and will provide support to local organizations.
“We’re thrilled to be able to assist the La Grande Community Garden. We’re happy to see it open again,” Avila said. “NEON’s mission is to create a healthier Eastern Oregon, which intersects really nicely with what the community garden is doing. They are helping get healthy food out in the community, getting people outside and creating a vibrant community.”
The community garden also could not operate without Eastern Oregon University, Hartstirn said. Eastern owns the land that is used for the community garden, which is located on 13th Street and stretches the length of I and H avenues. The university donates the land and water for use by the garden.
Growing together
The garden brings a lot of different benefits for the community, according to Hartstirn. The biggest impact the community garden can offer is providing people with food security.
Plots are $30, but reducing pricing options are available for both Eastern students and any individuals receiving public assistance. The garden also offers lower cost options in certain situations.
"We don't want to exclude anyone," Hartstirn said.
Most people grow vegetables, Hartstirn said, but also some fruits and herbs. Popular choices are tomatoes, lettuce, garlic, peas, beans, brussel sprouts and strawberries.
“I think one of the benefits is having a natural, organic space,” she said.
Hartstirn said that the community garden attracts people with all different levels of experience — from beginners who have never gardened before to Master Gardeners. The communal nature of the garden makes it a great opportunity to share knowledge.
Kara Hansen has been gardening her whole life. She moved to La Grande in 2019, but only just learned about the community garden through the Union County Master Gardeners program.
“I had no idea that this was here,” she said.
Hansen is currently enrolled in the program to become a Master Gardener, which places a big focus on volunteering. She said the Master Gardener will have a plot in the community garden, which she is excited about since it will be a good opportunity to share information and host clinics.
Giving back to the community
Hartstirn said that an important aspect of the garden is giving back to the community. They have two plots that are dedicated to growing produce that can be donated to local food banks. These plots are tended to by members of the garden.
This is what first drew Crystal Thwreatt to the community garden. She recently got involved with the garden and will be helping with the group’s social media page. Thwreatt may be new to the community garden, but she is not new to gardening. Thwreatt said she grew up gardening on her grandmother’s farm. She plans to grow potatoes, onions and other veggies on her plot.
“It seemed like a really good community project,” she said.
