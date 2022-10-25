UC law enforcement building 2
Buy Now

A Union County Sheriff’s Office vehicle sits on Sixth Street outside of the county’s law enforcement building on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in La Grande.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The parents of a 7-year-old Central Elementary School student in La Grande were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, after staff found fentanyl pills in the student’s belongings, according to a press release from Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.

Cody Bowen mug

Bowen
Justin Hernandez

Hernandez

Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Attoway Davis, 28, and Troi O’Quinn, 25, both of La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.