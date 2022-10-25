LA GRANDE — The parents of a 7-year-old Central Elementary School student in La Grande were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, after staff found fentanyl pills in the student’s belongings, according to a press release from Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.
Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Attoway Davis, 28, and Troi O’Quinn, 25, both of La Grande.
Davis has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, recklessly endangering another person, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and possession of a controlled substance. O’Quinn was charged with frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Deputy Jason Hernandez responded to the school after the pills were discovered in the first grade student’s backpack, according to the probable cause declaration. The pills were marked with an “M” and “30,” which Hernandez recognized as fentanyl pills due to his training.
In separate interviews with law enforcement, O’Quinn and Davis shared that Davis hid the bottle of fentanyl in the backpack because a friend going through opiate withdrawal was visiting. Davis told police he didn’t want his friend to see how many pills he had since he believed his friend would ask for more.
Both Davis and O’Quinn told law enforcement that they smoked a pill with the friend while their children were in the other room at home, according to the probable cause declaration. The couple fell asleep after the friend left and forgot about the pills in the backpack the next morning.
Davis told law enforcement that he was aware of the dangers of fentanyl and how it could be potentially lethal if it was distributed in a school environment, according to the probable cause declaration.
The case is currently ongoing and under investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney James Schaeffer. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 22.
