LA GRANDE — A La Grande Police Department 911 dispatcher is receiving her state stamp of approval.
The department hired Katelyn Melville on Feb. 15. She is graduating Friday, May 14, from the Oregon Public Safety Academy, Salem, as a member of the 123rd Basic Telecommunications Class, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. She joins 23 other classmates who also are graduating.
Dispatchers in Union County in April handled 2,186 calls for service, according to La Grande police, as well as calls on the business line.
