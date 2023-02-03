Bohnenkamp Building 2022 - from the side (copy)
The Bohnenkamp Building, pictured here on Thursday, May 26, 2022, is one of six downtown structures being studied by the La Grande Economic Development office to assess brownfield issues and potential redevelopment opportunities. 

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The La Grande Economic Development office is holding a public meeting to provide information and updates on the ongoing brownfields projects and potential redevelopment opportunities.

Over the last several months, the La Grande Economic Development office has worked with Baker Technical Institute and Eastern Oregon University’s Sustainable Rural Systems program to help property owners assess the current condition of their properties, determine if there are brownfield issues and figure out potential redevelopment opportunities, according to Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

