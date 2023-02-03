The Bohnenkamp Building, pictured here on Thursday, May 26, 2022, is one of six downtown structures being studied by the La Grande Economic Development office to assess brownfield issues and potential redevelopment opportunities.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Economic Development office is holding a public meeting to provide information and updates on the ongoing brownfields projects and potential redevelopment opportunities.
Over the last several months, the La Grande Economic Development office has worked with Baker Technical Institute and Eastern Oregon University’s Sustainable Rural Systems program to help property owners assess the current condition of their properties, determine if there are brownfield issues and figure out potential redevelopment opportunities, according to Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop.
“Most of ours are connected to Jefferson Street,” Bishop said.
A brownfield is a former commercial or industrial property where the future use of the property is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination. This commonly includes historic buildings, vacant lots, old gas stations, dry cleaners, auto shops, mills and factories.
The Brownfield Assessment Coalition Grant provides funding and technical assistance to property owners in both La Grande and Baker City to assess their properties for asbestos, lead-based paint, leaking petroleum tanks or other environmental hazards.
There is an opportunity to support eight to 10 properties in each community, Bishop said, but so far there has been greater engagement with the project in La Grande. There is a total of $600,000 available for assessment and technical support.
“We’re still looking for potential projects to pick up in La Grande,” Bishop said.
Currently, six La Grande properties are participating in the project: the Bohnenkamp Building where Mountain Works is located, Globe Warehouse, Mountain West Moving and Storage, the historic firehouse, the building that formerly housed Miller’s Lumber and the former Napa Auto Parts building.
“Mountain Works is one of the six businesses going through this program,” Bishop said.
Through this opportunity, the owners of the Bohnenkamp Building have been able to do a free phase one Environmental Site Assessment and Regulated Building Material Survey — usually valued at $5,000 and $10,500, respectively. The owners have been able to apply for funding and hope to transform the upstairs of the building into apartments, according to Bishop.
