LA GRANDE — La Grande’s future could include a shared-use commercial kitchen space thanks to a partnership between the city and Eastern Oregon University.
The La Grande Economic Development Department is working with Eastern’s Agriculture Entrepreneurship program to conduct a feasibility study on a shared commercial kitchen space, according to Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop.
“This is a great opportunity and a great chance to partner with agriculture entrepreneurship students,” he said.
Bishop said the need for a commercial kitchen space was brought to his attention last year while surveying, interviewing and connecting with local entrepreneurs as part of the Rural Opportunity Initiative through Business Oregon. The initiative aims to empower rural communities to support entrepreneurs and small-business growth.
There are a lot of food producers and agriculture businesses that have found success through local sales and launching into a web presence, according to Bishop. However, many could expand further if the owners had access to a commercial kitchen.
“One of the challenges they’ve identified with scaling is needing a commercial kitchen,” Bishop said.
A commercial kitchen space would allow businesses to both produce more product and package their goods for more sales opportunities, he said.
Bishop partnered with EOU visiting professor Chad Mueller and the newly developed Agriculture Entrepreneurship program. As their capstone project students in the program will be helping to gather data and do research on the feasibility of a commercial kitchen in La Grande.
“They are super excited. It’s really the perfect group of students to be working with,” Bishop said.
Students will do additional outreach to entrepreneurs and help identify potential clients that could utilize the space, according to Bishop. However, the crux of the capstone project will be visiting and analyzing commercial kitchen spaces in areas similar to La Grande. This will allow students to make recommendations on potential ownership models and necessary budgeting for a commercial kitchen.
Bishop said oftentimes a commercial kitchen facility will also provide other opportunities, such as food-related business training, food handlers licensing or even housing small restaurant spaces. So, the Eastern students will also be exploring what other offerings would make sense for La Grande.
Ideally, Bishop said, the capstone project will be wrapped up by spring term. The city's Economic Development Department can then utilize their findings as a jumping off point and to determine next steps. If it is determined that the proposal makes sense, the next goal would be to begin searching for a suitable location.
Bishop said the partnership is also beneficial for the students as it gives them hands-on experience and allows them to create connections within the field. It fits nicely with the degree background, he said.
In addition to the university, Bishop is working with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and Genuine Wallowa County Provisions.
And, he added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to connect with our farmers market vendors and expand past those seasonal sales."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.