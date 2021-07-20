featured La Grande goes 'Crazy' Jul 20, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Buy Now Dale and Sarah Ault, of Sub Zero Gourmet Foods, sell their freeze-dried candy from the sidewalk on Adams Avenue during Crazy Days in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell judges one of the cars at the Crazy Days car show in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now Community members walk down past the Liberty Theatre on Adams Avenue during the Crazy Days car show in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now Steve Rion's 1935 Ford 2 Door Sedan sits on Adams Avenue during Crazy Days in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now The La Grande Fire Department provides a "shower tower" for community members to cool off during Crazy Days in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now Minions take the wheel of Ron Koenig's 1972 Datsun at Crazy Days on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The La Grande Classic Car Show extended through the downtown area in La Grande for the weekend event. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now Dice hang from the rearview mirror of a Chevrolet Bel Air at Crazy Days in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Davis Carbaugh/The Observer Buy Now Residents and visitors walk through Adams Avenue during La Grande's annual Crazy Day's held on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Buy Now A young boy runs through a sprinkler held aloft by La Grande Fire Department Ladder 44 during Crazy Days held on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Buy Now A street scene as seen at Crazy Days in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Buy Now A man rides down Adams Avenue on a one-wheeled skateboard during Crazy Days held in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Buy Now A pup peeks out of a backpack during Crazy Days in La Grande on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Buy Now A man seeks shake beneath a parasol along Adams Avenue during La Grande Crazy Days on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News AgricultureElectionsLocal NewsNationalNorthwestStateWildfires Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
