LA GRANDE — The La Grande Gun Show, hosted by the Island City Lions Club, is returning for the first time since the pandemic.
“We’re excited to have a gun show. We haven’t had one since 2019,” said Kayla Hansen, the director for the event.
The two-day gun show will run from Saturday, March 12, to Sunday, March 13, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Blue Mountain Conference Center, 404 12th St., La Grande. Lunch and breakfast will be served, as well as beverages provided by PepsiCo.
Hansen is taking over for her mom, Shelia Evans, who passed away last year. Evans was the president of the Island City Lions Club and had organized the gun show after the death of the event’s founder, Mike Voss.
“She didn’t have a chance to do it again,” Hansen said. “She loved helping anything in the community and bringing the community members together, and she was super outgoing and she was always so busy. This and Hog Wild Days were her biggest events.”
The gun show will be dedicated to Evans. Hansen said that a slideshow featuring Evans will be shown at the Lions table, along with pictures and posters on display.
For Hansen, organizing the event gives her a chance to follow in her mother’s footsteps, though she said it has been hard.
“It’s been extremely difficult. I only helped her a little bit with it,” she said. “And so, not only trying to figure out how to run a gun show — and there’s so many rules — she had such a reach with the community and was so invested in it, that it was easy for her to find the sponsors and the vendors and volunteers.”
Community support has been strong, though, according to Hansen. Sim Shot, the simulated gun range on Island Avenue, donated a $300 gift card for the raffle. Caddie Ink, a tattoo parlor in Island City, donated a $300 gift card as well for the raffle.
Money raised from the event goes back to the community through the Island City Lions Club, Hansen said, with services such as eye exams and hearing aids, as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes and gifts for local families.
Attendance to the gun show has been strong in previous years, with as many as 1,500 attendees perusing the firearm selections. Hansen said that she expects a smaller turnout this year due to the pandemic. She said the vendors and sponsors have been very supportive during the difficulties in organizing the gun show.
“It’s been a challenge for sure,” Hansen said, “and then there’s the memories that come along with doing the things she did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.