LA GRANDE — The 111 members of La Grande High School’s 2022 graduating class received words of inspiration Saturday, June 4, at their commencement ceremony from their guest speaker, LHS art teacher Rich McIlmoil.
But first McIlmoil made sure that a fallen classmate of thiers, Izah Nicolas Gonzalez, is never forgotten. Gonzalez, who grew up in La Grande and was a student of McIlmoil’s when he taught at La Grande Middle School, died in 2018 at age 14.
“His family and friends meant everything to him. Izah would do anything in the world for them," McIlmoil said. "If you were having a bad day, he would make it better. He had such a big, kind, loving heart."
McIlmoil said Gonzalez was remarkable at everything he did and never gave up.
“Sadly, we lost a very special young man. I’m sorry I am still struggling and miss him," he said during the LHS commencement ceremony. "This is from me, his brother and his mom. Thank you and I hope to see you soon."
McIlmoil, who is also the high school's head football coach, later encouraged the Class of 2022 to “face the world with a selfless, fearless attitude and remember what your family, community and teachers have taught you and don’t ever forget who you are."
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza also spoke during the commencement ceremony and urged the graduates to be lifelong learners. He said part of this involves letting the people who come into your life to teach you something.
“Let them bring value to your life," he said.
The superintendent also encouraged the graduates to learn from mistakes and to accept and acknowledge them.
"Try not to repeat them and move on," he said.
He added that sometimes the most significant growth experience comes from what is learned after making a mistake.
Mendoza also encouraged the graduates to strive to stay positive and have thoughts of gratitude.
“We have many blessings, if we look for them," he said.
The class of 2022 was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, one that forced students to miss activities and receive all instruction online for many months. La Grande School Board Member Danelle Lindsey praised the graduates for persevering through the trials posed by COVID-19. She said this revealed the students’ strength.
“Never before have we asked students to face such amazing obstacles. A pandemic, masking and constantly changing rules and regulations," she said. "And you faced it and are standing here today as graduates."
The school board member encouraged the students to let the strength they gained from dealing with challenges help them take on future challenges.
“The world is going to throw more curveballs your way. Let your strength, determination and integrity guide you through life with the attitude of ‘I survived a pandemic, I’ve got this,'" she said.
Carter Perry, one of the school's five valedictorians, along with Derek Begin, Braden Carson, Cole Jorgensen and Isabelle Crump, said what members of his class accomplished is remarkable in light of the pandemic.
“As a result, our accomplishments have been astounding, even during and after a shutdown unlike any in the past 100 years," he said.
