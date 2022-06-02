LA GRANDE — The approximately 110 students set to graduate from La Grande High School this weekend will enjoy a unique distinction — theirs will be the first class in three years to be part of a commencement ceremony not impacted by COVID-19 protocols.
This will be a big switch from 2020 when students received their diplomas while in vehicles with their families in a drive-thru event. In 2021, graduation was conducted in LHS’s gym but attendance was restricted so that social distancing rules could be met. Graduates were allotted five tickets each to give to family members and friends for commencement.
No tickets will be needed to attend the Saturday, June 4, graduation ceremony because COVID-19 infection rates have fallen dramatically. Commencement starts at 10 a.m. and the doors to the gym will open at 8:30 a.m.
Rich McIlmoil, La Grande High School art teacher and head football coach, was selected by LHS students to be the graduation speaker. The educator said he will be addressing “a great group of kids.”
McIlmoil said this year’s senior class has a number of excellent leaders and is filled with hardworking students.
“A lot of the students are driven,” he said.
Those who will be saluted at the June 4 commencement include the class of 2022’s valedictorians — Derek Begin, Braden Carson, Cole Jorgensen, Isabelle Kump and Carter Perry. All have earned straight A’s throughout high school.
McIlmoil also said many students in the class of 2022 are versatile individuals who have participated in an array of activities, including art, music and athletics.
He noted that has gotten to know a wide variety of students in the class with different interests, talents and backgrounds because he is both a football coach and an art teacher.
“It is not a common duo,” he said.
He believes the students in the class of 2022 are closer because of the pandemic.
“They have had to be strong together,” McIlmoil said.
The educator said the challenges students have faced due to COVID-19 have made them stronger.
“They will be using their trials as fuel to push them through life,” McIlmoil said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.