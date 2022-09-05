LA GRANDE — Teagan Null is starting the new school year with a musical resume that now features international sparkle.

The La Grande High School senior was part of a select group of Oregon high school students that played in four concerts in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland during a tour of Europe in July. The group, the Oregon Ambassadors of Music, was composed of a total of 350 band players and 150 choir members. All had been nominated by music educators at their high schools.

