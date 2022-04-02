LA GRANDE — A local concert band is set to perform at the statewide level.
The La Grande High School Wind Ensemble, fresh off winning the Greater Oregon League band festival, is heading to compete at the OSAA Class 4A State competition in Corvallis on Thursday, May 12. The group took home top marks at the district competition, advancing to the state championship for the first time in many of the participants’ prep careers.
With numerous sections to coordinate, the band members focus on preparation and teamwork to perform at their best.
“A lot of hours go into practice, thinking about it, listening to songs and all the preparation,” sophomore trumpet player Shiloh Lynch said. “We listen to each other and, as peers, try to help each other out.”
The Greater Oregon League district competition took place at La Grande High School on March 18. The Tigers competed against Ontario and Milton-Freewater, while also hosting the 3A, 2A and 1A schools to qualify separately for their own state competitions.
Three judges grade the performances based on a combined score that takes into account quality, balance, blend, technique and how in tune the band is. La Grande scored a 79, 80 and 82 to haul in first-place overall.
“It was really interesting to be a part of and a good experience to see different bands and how they direct and play,” junior euphonium player Alyssa Moy said. “With winning, that was also really fun because we put in months of learning our music and seeing how we can perform musically.”
The ensemble includes 26 musicians. Most of the group are upperclassmen, with freshmen and sophomores working their way up through tryouts to join the band.
Alex Justice, La Grande’s high school and middle school band director, leads the way for the wind ensemble in his second year at the helm. Justice noted that the band ramped up its preparation for the district competition at the conclusion of winter break, when the group started learning their routine.
With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting previous years’ state competitions, La Grande students are eager to be surrounded by the state’s top bands.
“Because it’s state, we’ll get to see way more bands and how they play,” Moy said. “We’ll see how they experience their band.”
Ten schools are set to compete in the 4A competition, and every other classification also competes at Oregon State University on the same day. LHS most recently won a state title in 2007.
“Historically the group has been very successful,” Justice said.
In the buildup to La Grande’s strong showing at the district competition and the ensuing state championship, band members noted that repetition, hard work and teamwork go a long way in perfecting the group’s sound.
“Every rehearsal is unique in its own way, because everybody can make a note longer or make a note get louder,” Moy said. “It’s really about fine-tuning it and playing it over and over again. It’s a huge cycle of repetitiveness.”
Lynch noted that breaking up into instrument-specific groups helps the ensemble hone their sound and make small adjustments that can have a noticeable difference on the overall performance. The band practices daily, working to continue improving the routine ahead of its biggest competition of the year.
The La Grande High School Wind Ensemble will host a concert at the high school on May 9, prior to traveling to Corvallis for the state competition. For the concert the band will be playing the same routine that won first place at the district competition, which will also be performed at the state championship.
