Shylo Fowler, far left, looks through pages of a storybook as teaching assistant Mindee Hayden helps Payton Rock with reading in the newly built kindergarten wing of Greenwood Elementary in 2016, while kindergartner Kiera Hadden reads from her book in a chair.
LA GRANDE — Children who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1 can be registered to attend kindergarten in the fall.
Registration may be accomplished at the Kindergarten Round-Up on Monday, April 25, which will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the gym at the former Willow Elementary School, 1305 N. Willow St. Parents and caregivers are asked to bring a copy of the student’s birth certificate, a copy of his/her immunization records and proof of residency.
This event is also an opportunity for children to meet the La Grande School District’s kindergarten teachers.
In a press release from the school district, Justinn Droke, a kindergarten teacher at Island City Elementary, said that throughout the year her students enjoy math games, drawing, painting, hatching live chicks, investigating the metamorphosis of caterpillars and more.
“We have so much fun!” she said. “And we help them have the necessary foundation for academic success.”
For more information and to register after the Round-Up if necessary, contact one of the following secretaries at the district’s elementary schools:
• Central Elementary School: Angie Malone, 541-663-3501
• Greenwood Elementary School: Eva McKinney, 541-663-3601
• Island City Elementary School: Dena Tams, 541-663-3271
