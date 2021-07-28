LA GRANDE — The La Grande Landmarks Commission is holding a special session on Thursday, Aug. 5, to discuss proposals for the La Grande Downtown Historic District Standards update.
The commission will discuss a potential project that will involve renovations to the storefront at 1214 Adams Ave. The renovations include repainting the exterior, replacing tile bulkheads and installing wood trim in the entry.
Any renovations performed on the building would be subject to compliance with the city of La Grande’s historic preservation requirements, because the structure is classified in the national register of historic places.
The Planning Division received three proposals, which it will review in depth at the meeting. The three proposals are from Cultural Reconnaissance, Sears Preservation Consulting and Peter Meijer Architect. Commission members scored each submission and will deliberate their findings at the meeting. Commission Chair Cassie Hibbert can move to choose a consultant for the City Downtown Historic District Standards or move that the discussion be continued at the next regular session Thursday, Aug. 12.
The special session will take place at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at La Grande City Hall.
