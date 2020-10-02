LA GRANDE — La Grande residents can once again have recreational fires.
The La Grande Fire Department announced it lifted the ban Wednesday, Sept. 30. The ban was in place since Sept. 16 because of extreme fire conditions.
The city’s move is due to cooling temperatures and rising humidity and follows the Union Board of Commissioners ending its ban on recreational fires on Tuesday.
“We want to make our rules more consistent,” said La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford, who made the decision to lift the city ban on recreational fires, which include backyard fires for family activities or social events.
The fire department asks residents to call the department at 541-963-3123 to advise on-duty crews of their intention to have a recreational fire.
Capt. Robert Tibbetts of the La Grande Fire Department said fire dangers remain high and people still need to exercise caution with recreational fires.
“It is vital that residents follow the guidelines and restrictions that are in place for these types of fires,” he said.
The city also announced it will not issues permits for yard debris burning until Oct. 15. Cornford told The Observer fire danger is expected to drop in two weeks and yard debris fires tend to be a little larger and are easier for people to lose control of.
A copy of the ordinance for yard debris burning, which includes the applicable rules, is available on the city’s website, cityoflagrande.org. The fall burning season will end on Nov. 30.
