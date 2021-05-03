LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will consider establishing another city-wide local improvement district for sidewalk repairs when it meets Wednesday, May 5.
A local improvement district, or LID, allows property owners a way to improve their property and maintain sidewalks within the right-of-way. La Grande’s last city-wide sidewalk improvement district ended Dec. 31, 2020.
According to the memo to the council from Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter, the city continues to receive calls from property owners about how they can improve their sidewalks. Implementing “City Wide Voluntary Sidewalk Local Improvement District No. 21-066” allows a method of financing this work and offers property owners a way to improve their property and maintain sidewalks.
City staff reviewed nine areas within the sidewalk program, which would concentrate on two areas in the southern portion of town with E Avenue as the northern border and extending from Walnut Street to the railroad tracks.
“We also will continue to work with those property owners who would like to voluntarily make sidewalk improvements or necessary improvements received on a complaint basis,” the memo stated.
The meeting begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. To view the meeting, go to the city’s website, www.cityoflagrande.org, and click on “Watch a Council Meeting,” or view the meeting on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EOAliveTV or on Charter Communications channel 180.
The public may submit written comments or questions for the meeting by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Email public comments to City Manager Robert Strope at rstrope@cityoflagrande.org.
The council during the meeting also will hold a public hearing to accept the assessment of the 2019 sidewalk repair program, which had a total cost of $14,000, according to a memo to the council, and involved city staff monitoring approximately 1,200 square feet of sidewalk repairs during 2019 and 2020, with many property owners hiring contractors or completing repairs themselves.
The council in other business will consider appointing Rodney Sands to the Parking, Traffic Safety and Street Maintenance Advisory Commission for the remainder of a three-year term, expiring Dec. 31, 2023.
