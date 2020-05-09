LA GRANDE — A beloved La Grande volunteer who tirelessly lifted young people to new heights for decades has fallen.
Doug Trice, 68, an award-winning Special Olympics coach and a hall of fame athlete, died of natural causes at his La Grande residence Wednesday.
“He was a great humanitarian and an amazing ambassador for this community,” said Joe Brogdon, a retired La Grande High School educator and an assistant Eastern Oregon University track coach.
Lin Casciato, a retired La Grande High School teacher and softball coach who lived in Union County for four decades before recently moving to Portland, said Trice’s passing creates a painful void.
“This just leaves a big hole in the community,” Casciato said.
Trice was recognized many times for his work as a Special Olympics coach. In 2007 he was named an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Games in Shanghai, China. That same year he received a Governor’s Gold Award from Oregon Gov. Ted Kulongoski for his work in Special Olympics. Four years later, Trice was selected as a Special Olympics coach for Team USA in Athens, Greece.
“He was constantly working year-round (on Special Olympics), all of those sports, all of those seasons. I don’t see how he did it,” Casciato said.
Trice also worked closely with other youth programs in the community, stepping forward whenever youths needed help.
“He never said no to anybody,” Casciato said. “He set a high standard. He was an amazing volunteer. The guy was just an amazing human being.”
The La Grande High School Tiger Booster Hall of Fame inducted Trice in late 2019 for his Special Olympics work and his athletic accomplishments. Trice was a star running back for the La Grande High football team in the late 1960s and later made his mark at Western Oregon University, Monmouth. At Western, Trice graduated in 1974 as the school’s all-time leader in all-purpose yardage.
He had more than 5,000 yards on runs from scrimmage, receiving and punt and kickoff returns. Western’s athletic hall of fame inducted Trice in 2006.
Brogdon said he once asked the late Doc Savage, a highly successful football and track coach at La Grande High for about 20 years through 1987, who was the best athlete he ever coached.
“He didn’t hesitate. He said, ‘Doug Trice.’ I asked why and he said, ‘Because he could do anything I asked him to on the athletic field.’”
Verl Miller, a retired La Grande High School teacher who led the Tigers to two state titles as a wrestling coach, said Special Olympic athletes responded to Trice because they could sense his genuine compassion.
“He truly cared about them and their success,” Miller said.
Carol Byron, the La Grande School District’s special programs director, credited Trice’s passion and his warm, likable manner with bringing out the best in his Special Olympic athletes.
“He was personality plus,” Byron said. “He just believed in those kids.”
Trice graduated from WOU with a degree in education. He never worked as a professional teacher because he landed a job with Union Pacific Railroad after college. He told The Observer in 2006 that working in the Special Olympics program allowed him to put the teacher training he received to good use.
The volunteer coach said patience means everything when coaching Special Olympic athletes. He said they can learn the techniques, they just need more time. The patience they need is a virtue that their coach must demonstrate.
“If you have patience, (the athletes) will show it as well,” said Trice, who was co-local program coordinator for Oregon-Union County Special Olympics with Pam Thompson at the time of his passing.
Trice often praised the support he received from the La Grande School District and the community for Special Olympics. He noted in 2019 that LHS was one of the few high schools in the state where its runners share the track with Special Olympic athletes during workouts. Trice said the athletes get excited by the attention and respect they receive from varsity high school athletes.
“It tells them that they are also quality athletes,” said Trice, whose son, Braden, is among the many Special Olympians he coached.
Joe Sandoz, a retired La Grande High School teacher and coach, said Trice’s Special Olympic work was just one of many examples of how he reached out to the community.
“He was constantly thinking of others and taking action for their benefit,” Sandoz said.
He also credited Trice with having an ever optimistic outlook on life, one that never flickered even when difficult circumstances emerged.
“No matter the situation, he would find light,” Sandoz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.