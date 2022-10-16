La Grande view from south
La Grande was ranked No. 286 out of 536 "dynamic" micropolitans, according to a 2022 report issued by Heartland Forward, a nonprofit focused on improving economic performance.

LA GRANDE — The county seat of Union County was the lowest ranked Oregon community on the list of the most economically dynamic towns in the country.

