A micropolitan area is a town of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 people. La Grande is currently a little more than 13,000, according to the Portland State University Population Research Center.
Heartland Forward ranked micropolitan areas across the United States by studying changes in key economic conditions from 2015 through 2020. The change in employment from September 2020 through September 2021, reflecting the community’s ability to rebound from the early months of the pandemic, was also a factor in the ranking.
Researchers said micropolitans are generally at a "comparative disadvantage versus metropolitan areas because smaller workforces result in a less-diversified economy."
La Grande’s best showing in any category was No. 138 out of the 536 micropolitans in medium-term (2015-2020) employment growth. It’s worst ranking was No. 395 in 2020 per-capita personal income at $46,991.
Other Eastern Oregon communities included in the list were Pendleton-Hermiston (No. 111) and Ontario (No. 130).
Central Oregon was well represented with Prineville cracking the top 10 at No. 9. Prineville was No. 28 the last time the list of most dynamic micropolitans was published, in 2019, according to the Bend Bulletin.
A pair of Columbia River Gorge communities also fared well in the listing, with Hood River (No. 75) and The Dalles (No. 31) cracking the top 100.
Los Alamos, New Mexico, topped the list. Rounding out the top five were Jackson, Wyoming; Heber, Utah; Pecos, Texas; and Jefferson, Georgia.
