LA GRANDE — Paint the town green this St. Patrick’s Day.
No matter whether wandering downtown La Grande wearing green for a pub crawl or donning your best costume for the inaugural Shamrock Shuffle is more your speed, La Grande Main Street Downtown has you covered for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
“We’re excited about that,” Executive Director Monica McLaughlin said.
Get ready for return of St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl
For the first time since the pandemic the LGMSD will host a pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.
The pub crawl will kick off at 6 p.m. at Market Place Fresh Foods, said McLaughlin, where revelers must pick up their lanyards, passports, koozies and shamrock cups.
The lanyards are needed to get the specials at each of the participating locations, according to McLaughlin. Pub crawlers can also collect stickers from each stop in order to be entered into giveaways. Prizes included gift cards from the participating bars and restaurants and tickets to the Eastern Oregon Beer Festival.
Participating in the pub crawl will be Mamacita’s International Grill, Tap That Growlers, Long Branch, Benchwarmer’s Pub and Grill, Brickyard Lanes, Side A Brewing, Hideout Saloon, Bud Jackson’s Eatery and Taps, Moy’s Dynasty and Raul’s Taqueria.
Along with the traditional alcoholic beverages, all locations along the pub crawl will also have “mocktails” — nonalcoholic mixed drinks. McLaughlin added that participating businesses that serve food will also be offering meal specials.
The night will end with traditional Irish music and dancing at HQ featuring local band The Drowsy McGees, McLaughlin said. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music will kick off around 8:30 p.m.
Revelers are encouraged to leave their car keys at home. Northeast Oregon Public Transportation will be providing free rides from 6-10 p.m. up and down Adams Avenue, McLaughlin said. And Loveland’s Safe Ride program will be offering free rides home.
Introducing the Shamrock Shuffle
Those looking for a more
family-friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day can join the inaugural Shamrock Shuffle 5K/10K the following morning, March 18.
Both races will be professionally timed with chips in race bibs, according to McLaughlin. There will be professional finish line photos and best times recorded for all the age groups.
The Shamrock Shuffle will also include a costume contest. There will be prizes for best single costume and best group costume, McLaughlin said.
Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Newman will be putting on his DJ hat and providing music for the races. After the races, people with race bibs can get discounts at downtown businesses all day.
McLaughlin said that 75 people had already signed up for the races. The Shamrock Shuffle is also turning into a tourism draw with racers registering from as far away as Washington and Idaho.
