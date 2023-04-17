LA GRANDE — Help clean up La Grande this Earth Day.
Two organizations — La Grande Main Street Downtown and La Grande Rotary — are hosting cleanup opportunities on Saturday, April 22. Both events are returning this year after a hiatus.
La Grande Main Street Downtown will be giving downtown a spring cleaning, according to Nicole Felty, a board member and outreach committee chair for the organization. Main Street Downtown members and volunteers will sweep sidewalks, remove debris, wash windows, weed tree beds and plant shrubs.
“It’s a really easy way for La Grande Main Street Downtown to give back to the businesses,” Felty said.
Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon and Bugs and Butterflies will be accepting donations on April 22 so that people can dispose of household items, Felty said. The items need to be in good, clean condition.
Safety vests and protective equipment will be provided, but Felty said it would be great if volunteers interested in planting could bring rakes, small spades and lawn gloves.
Volunteers can register online before reporting to the Main Street Office, 102 Depot St., at 9 a.m. for assignment.
Felty said both Red Cross Drug Store, 1123 Adams Ave., and the La Grande Police Department, at the Safeway parking lot, will also be accepting unwanted prescriptions.
La Grande Rotary’s cleanup efforts will be focused on removing trash from two locations, according to Jeff Crews. The organization will clear trash from McAllister Road to Highway 30 and along Highway 30 between Bi-Mart and Flying J.
Everyone is welcome to join, Crews said. Volunteers should meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Union County Senior Center parking lot located on Cove Avenue.
Les Schwab, 2306 Adams Ave., will also be accepting tires from 8:30 a.m. until noon, according to Crews. Tires should be dropped off at the back of their business, which is located on 20th Street.
Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.
